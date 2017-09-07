Video of 3 men assaulting snooker parlour employee for unknown reason, police begin investigation

September 7, 2017 | By :
3 men assaults snooker parlour employee for unknown reason, police begin investigation

Hyderabad/Andhra Pradesh, September 7: The shocking video footage of 3 men assaulting an employee of a snooker parlour in Hyderabad has come out. The snooker parlour employee is said to be admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad. The reason behind the incident is still unknown. Police had registered a case and began investigation.

Tags:
Top