Video of Vijayakant gesturing at scribes goes viral

Chennai, Apr 20 : DMDK founder and chief ministerial candidate of the People’s Welfare Front-DMDK combine, Vijayakant today landed in controversy when a video footage of him purportedly making gestures at journalists and nudging a man went viral. The incident reportedly took place at Salem during the actor-politician’s visit to participate in a consultative meeting there for the May 16 Tamil Nadu assembly polls. In the video that was shown in some TV channels, ‘Captain’ (as he is addressed by supporters), is seen making some gestures when TV cameramen and reporters besides some party functionaries surround him while he is on his way.

The leader, who has earlier courted controversy for allegedly manhandling and spitting at journalists in different instances, is seen raising his hand as if to assault somebody, while partymen and two security persons are seen making way for him.

Later while taking the stairs accompanied by two men walking alongside him like security personnel, the DMDK founder is seen nudging a man walking on his right, which was repeatedly aired on TV channels.

Earlier, Vijayakant was involved in an argument with Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in the state Assembly, and had then too made some gestures, only to be rebuked by the AIADMK supremo who regretted having aligned with him for the 2011 Assembly polls which the combine won.

The PWF, comprising Vaiko-led MDMK, the left parties and VCK, has tied up with the DMDK to fight the assembly polls. G K Vasan’s TMC joined the combine recently