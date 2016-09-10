Video of road-rage involving BJP leader Manturam Pawar son goes viral in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, Sept 10: Video clip of a BJP leaders son and his friends purportedly beating up two youths in Chhattisgarhs Kanker district has gone viral on social media.

The video, said to be shot on a mobile by a passer-by shows a group of youths, including the son of the ruling party leader Manturam Pawar, brutally kicking and thrashing two men. The victims were riding a motorbike and allegedly refused to allow the SUV in which the youths were travelling to overtake.

The incident allegedly took place on Kherkhetta dam road in the Pakhanjore area of the district on August 15 this year. However police have so far not received any complaint. “No case has been filed in this connection as no complainant approached the police,” Pakhanjore Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Bhojraj Agrawal told PTI over phone.

If the matter is reported to police, action will be taken accordingly, he said. Manturam Pawar was earlier Congress MLA from Antagarh in Kanker district. He joined BJP last year. Senior BJP MLA Shivratan Sharma, when asked for comment, said police take action in every case following a complaint, and if a complaint is lodged in this matter, then action would be definitely taken against the culprits.

Manturam Pawar could not be contacted for comment. Opposition Congress slammed the BJP government over the incident. “The state government has failed to control law and order situation. The police on their own should take the cognisance and arrest the culprits,” state Congress spokesperson Ramesh Varlyani said.