Video short film about woman’s needs and desires is buzzing the internet

New Delhi,July12:Blush & Chhoti Production Company has put taboo conversation out in the open and also highlighted the fact that women do have sexual needs and desires and it is absolutely okay to talk about them.

Its 9-minute film Khaane Mein Kya Hai focuses on the conversation between a mother and daughter about sex, orgasm, and women’s sexual needs by cleverly masking them with words such as masalas, half-cooked gravy, and a pressure cooker’s whistle.

The video starts off with the daughter (Shikha Talsania) talking about her honeymoon with her mother (Ayesha Raza Mishra) using food puns and sexual innuendos and the mother responds in the same language. The daughter tells her mother about how she enjoyed orgasm by referring it to “pressure cooker’s whistle”.

She is, however, shocked to know that her mother has never experienced an orgasm.

“When the whole menu is decided by the husband then what does it matter if the salt is a bit off,” the mother says.

To this, the daughter replies, “The society can teach you how to eat but it can’t decide hunger and how much serving one should get. It can only be decided by the one who’s eating.”

The daughter, who is later joined by the house help, convinces her mother there is nothing wrong in women having an orgasm.

As the mother says in the end to her daughter, “When you were talking about the whistle, so how do I know…”

The daughter cuts her mother without letting her finish the sentence and asks her to Google her queries instead.

The video has so far been viewed by more than 4,00,000 people.