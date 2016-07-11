Video software company Anvato acquired by Google Cloud Platform

California July 11:In an effort to expand its offerings in cloud-based video processing, Google announced this week that it has acquired Anvato, a video-software platform

Video software and processing developer Anvato has announced that it is joining the Google Cloud Platform, which the company says will enable media companies to better serve their customers as reported by ChannelLifeNZ

Alper Turgut, Anvato CEO, stated in the company’s blog that Anvato’s services will continue to cater for video providers across OTT and mobile video through the ‘scale and power’ of Google Cloud Platform.

“Anvato will continue to deliver the full range of cutting edge video processing software solutions for pay TV operators, programmers, broadcasters and live event producers, and will do so on the Google Cloud Platform infrastructure,” Turgut says.

Posted by Belwadi Srikanth, senior product manager, Google Cloud Platform, says in the company’s blog that Anvato’s Media Content Platform will complement the cloud’s scalable media processing and workflows. The rapid adoption of OTT technologies is becoming a key way of delivering media through the internet.

“With OTT adoption rapidly accelerating, the Cloud Platform and Anvato teams will work together to deliver cloud solutions that help businesses in the media and entertainment industry scale their video infrastructure efforts and deliver high-quality, live video and on-demand content to consumers on any device — be it their smartphone, tablet or connected television,” Srikanth says.

Google Cloud says its service will help customers manage their infrastructure more efficiently, while rapidly scaling servers and networks without unnecessary overhead.

Google plans to reveal more about the acquisition in the coming months.