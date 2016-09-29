Video of son ‘choking’ mother in front of wife, daughter in Mumbai

New Delhi,Sept29: A shocking incident from Andheri, Mumbai has come to light; where a man can be seen choking his mother Mayawati Vaidya, in an attempt to kill her, while his wife films the whole scene.

In the heart-wrenching video the man Surendra, can be clearly seen outrageously trying to kill the 80-year-old woman as she moves her arms and legs as she goes out of breath.

In the video, the woman’s daughter-in-law can be seen provoking her husband and saying, “this woman is so stubborn” as the old lady tries to speak something.



The couple’s young daughter can also be spotted in the video. The devilish son can be heard provoking the young girl to stab her grandmother in her stomach.

As per reports, the man has been assaulting his mother for past many years. The matter came to light after An NGO got a tip-off and they reached the woman’s house in order to rescue her.

The woman was rushed to the hospital and is recovering. Her son was taken into custody and the daughter-in-law and his daughter are on a run.