Videocon launches two new affordable smartphones

New Delhi, April 13: Consumer electronics and home appliances major Videocon on Wednesday launched two new smartphones to reach out to the emerging smartphone users who demand best Android experience at an affordable cost.

“By introducing consumer-focused devices like Videocon Krypton V50DA and Videocon Krypton V50DC, our focus is to introduce high on style smartphones at regular intervals to keep the momentum ongoing in the Indian smartphone market, Jerold Pereira, business head of Videocon Mobile Phones, said in a statement.

Krypton V50DA features a 5-inch WVGA Capacitive IPS screen, 5MP auto-focus rear camera and 2MP front camera that supports video calling via 3G network.

Encased in a vibrant colour panel, the smartphone brings stunning design and features at an affordable price of Rs.5,999.

The device comes packed with latest Android 5.0 Lollipop operating system (OS), 1.3 GHz Quad-Core processor, 1GB RAM and 8GB ROM. It is powered by a powerful 3000 mAh battery.

Krypton V50DC is equipped with high-quality 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera for sharp selfies and seamless video calling experience.

With the latest Android 5.0 Lollipop OS and a 1.3 GHz Quad-Core processor, this device is a perfect companion for youngsters at Rs.6,099.

With 1GB RAM and 8GB ROM, the device performs faster and enables smooth multi-tasking. This handset is also powered by a 3000 mAh battery.