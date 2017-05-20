Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi chief Thirumavalavan criticises Tamil Nadu Government over Vellore incident

Vellore/Tamil Nadu, May 20: Condemning the Vellore incident where women protesting against liquor shops were lathi-charged by the police, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi chief Thirumavalavan criticised the Tamil Nadu Government, citing that such kinds of incidents have become a common sight in the state.

“In Tamil Nadu, it is going on. People are struggling. The police have been attacking people and now, in Vellore district, women and children are left injured. I condemn the Tamil Nadu Government,” Thirumavalavan told ANI.

The administration alcohol shop was stripped by the general population in which ladies were fiercely beaten by the Tamil Nadu Police prior today.

The State Government made exchange courses of action to open a shut shop close to the National Highway in Vellore, which was contradicted by a portion of local people.

Several protestors entered the alcohol shop premises and stripped the shop and raised mottos against the administration and furthermore pelted stones at the police. (ANI)