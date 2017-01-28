Vidya Balan is one of the best actresses in modern Indian cinema, lauds Anupam Kher.

Mumbai, Jan 28: Veteran actor Anupam Kher lauded critically acclaimed actress Vidya Balan and said that she is one of the best actresses in modern Indian cinema.

“There is a myth that those who don’t have any formal training also try to become an actor. People think that your acting ability isn’t complete unless you take training. However, Vidya is an amazing actress.

“She is one of those rare actresses who learnt the craft while doing it. Before the film starts, her preparation at home is something like the way a professionally trained actor does. That’s why she is one of the best actresses we have in modern Indian cinema,” he said during media interaction at his acting school on Friday.

“That is what we say self-learning. Acting is the only field where students and teachers both can learn. The most amazing thing in Vidya is her capability of trying to understand and deliver. She is more of a natural actress,” he added.

The “Khosla ka Ghosla” actor thinks through her films like “The Dirty Picture” and “Kahaani”, Vidya has established issues like equal rights and lead of women actresses in this industry.

Kher, 61, feels proud about ex-students Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan who got their training at Anupam Kher’s acting school.

“Obviously those who have made their mark and became a star I feel proud of them. Deepika had done a full diploma course while Hrithik and Abhishek did a special course,” he said.

–IANS