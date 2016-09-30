Mumbai, Sep 30 : Vidya Balan starrer “Begum Jaan” is all set to release in January next year.

“Begum Jaan” set in the pre-Independence era, is directed by National Award winning director Srijit Mukherjee, who is making his directorial debut in Bollywood with the film.

Produced by Play Entertainment the film is about the trauma of displaced women in a brothel, during the time of partition. Vidya plays the titular role.

“Begum Jaan” is a high voltage denouement, a strong women protagonist commercial cinema, created by Srijit Mukherji. We will have a wide release on January 6, 2017,” Milind Dabke, Head, Play Entertainment, said in a statement.

The film also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Rajat Kapoor, Gauhar Khan, Pallavi Sharda, Ila Arun, Ashish Vidyarthi & Chunkey Pandey.