Vidya Balan and Sujoy Ghosh come together to bring Kahani 2

Mumbai,Oct25:Four years after Kahaani, Sujoy Ghosh is ready with the film’s sequel, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, the trailer of which was unveiled today afternoon.

The film almost didn’t get made as Ghosh had certain differences with its original producer, Jayantilal Gada of Pen Films. Once that was sorted, Ghosh had issues with his lead actress Vidya Balan, who left the project midway when it was still Durga Rani Singh.

The film then went to Kangana Ranaut, who agreed to do it, but once again fate had a different plan for Ghosh. She, too, left the film. By now, Ghosh and Balan were friends again and the film finally took off in Kalimpong in West Bengal, with Arjun Rampal and Jugal Hansraj as supporting actors.

It became an amalgamation of two different projects: Durga Rani Singh wasn’t meant to be Kahaani 2 but an independent feature in itself. But it seems that the producers are marketing it like that owing to a similar theme and better recall value.

Instead of a missing husband, this time, it seems Balan’s daughter has gone missing. She is on the lookout for her but has some secrets of her own, the police find out.

What follows will perhaps be the crux of the film that is set for a December 2 release.