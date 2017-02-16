Vidyasagar Rao invites Edapadi Palanisamy for 11:30 meet

Chennai, Feb 16: Tamil Nadu governor Vidyasagar Rao invites Sasikala’s CM pick Edapadi Palanisami for a meeting at 11:30 am. He will be accompanied by four MLAs.

The AIADMK tweeted that Honourable Governor invites AIADMK’s legislature party leader Thiru. Edapadi K.Palanisamy. #Amma’s Victory.

The governor met both teams — Edapadi Palanisami (claims support of 124 MLAs) and O Panneerselvam (claims support o 11 MLAs, but says most MLAs cloistered at the Golden Bay resort are actually on his side). The huge exodus he expected after Sasikala’s conviction has not happened as yet.

Team Sasikala has maintained that it will be invited by the governor to form government today and has accused the governor of “inordinate delay.” The AIADMK launched an online campaign yesterday asking the public to complain in writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the delay, which it alleges, allowed Panneerselvam to engineer defections.

The Hindu says that Palanisami might be invited to form the government as the the Governor was “more receptive” to their demands during the meeting last night.

Both sides want to take a trust vote in the legislature and presented the Governor with a list of legislators supporting them.

Setting aside on earlier Karnataka High Court order, a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court earlier on Tuesday convicted AIADMK general secretary V.K. Sasikala Natarajan in connection with a 19-year old disproportionate assets case.

She has been ordered to surrender to the law enforcement authorities immediately to serve the remainder of her four-year jail term. She also will not be able to contest elections for 10 years or hold public office.