Vidyasagar Rao likely to ask Palanisamy to form government

Chennei, Feb 15: Governor Vidyasagar Rao has asked Edapadi Palanisamy to submit signatures of 118+ MLAs. If he can get 118+ signatures he will be called to form the government. According to sources, Tamil Nadu Governor’s decision on the forming of government is likely to come in this evening. After the death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, a tussle for Chief Minister’s post is going on in Tamil Nadu.

Breaking: Governor receives advice Palanisamy should be sworn in as CM & asked to prove majority in house. Composite floor option unlikely. — Rahul Kanwal (@rahulkanwal) February 15, 2017

Reportedly, Tamil Nadu Governor C H Vidyasagar Rao may ask Sasikala nominee Palanisamy to form government amid the power tussle between two groups in AIADMK. AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala and legislative leader Edapadi Palanisamy booked by police for alleged detention of AIADMK legislators at the Golden Bay resort near Chennai on complaint from AIADMK MLA Saravanan. Saravanan was said to have escaped from the Golden bay Resort in disguise, who later filed a complaint. A large posse of police deployed outside the resort in Kuvathur as per this complaint.

Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao is likely to move this evening to end the state of flux that Tamil Nadu is in. And NDTV says the governor is inclined to invite Edapadi Palanisamy to form government.

The AIADMK has 134 of Tamil Nadu’s 234 legislators. Of the 134, 120 are in the Sasikala camp.

AIADMK Legislative Party Leader Edappadi Palaniswami met Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao to stake claim for formation of government at Raj Bhavan in Chennai yesterday.