Vigilantism of any kind will not be tolerated, says UP govt after meat shop blaze

Lucknow, March 22: First responses from the Yogi Adityanath government in the wake of the episode in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, where three meat shops were set on fire in the last night.

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Sidharth Singh censured the episode saying vigilantism of any sort won’t be permitted. “Nobody will be permitted to go rogue; govt apparatus will make a move against periphery groups,” he says.

Three meat shops were determined to flame by a horde in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday night.

The police said the shops were singed by “anti-social elements”.

There have been dissents in the territory after the occurrences, which occurred two days after Yogi Adityanath assumed responsibility as Chief Minister at the head of a new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh.

The 44-year-old priest lawmaker has crusaded forcefully against slaughterhouses and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has said that a guaranteed boycott will soon happen.

The party states that only unlawful slaughterhouses will be closed down, rubbishing hypothesis that every such establishment confronts a ban.

On Monday, two slaughterhouses were closed down; the government said they were unlawful.

The Uttar Pradesh police has likewise sent orders to all police headquarters to make firm move against illicit slaughterhouses and cattle smuggling.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had announced, in its election manifesto titled ‘Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra’, that it would take “stern steps to close down all illegal slaughterhouses besides banning mechanised slaughterhouses” if it comes to power.