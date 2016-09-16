Vijay Mallya can seek emergency certificate to return to India says foreign ministry

New Delhi,Sept16: Dismissing beleaguered businessman Vijay Mallya’s claim that he is unable to travel back as his passport has been suspended by the Indian authorities, the government on Thursday said any citizen can approach the nearest Indian Embassy or High Commission and apply for an Emergency Certificate to return to the country.

Underlining that the Emergency Certificate is specifically meant to provide a travel document to an Indian citizen to return to India, MEA spokesperson Vikas Swarup said this facility is available to Mr Mallya, should he wish to apply for it.

“Our position is very clear. Any Indian citizen who is outside India and who does not have a valid travel document for any reason, only has to approach the nearest Indian Embassy or High Commission and apply for an Emergency Certificate,” Mr Swarup said when asked about Mr Mallya telling a Delhi court that he wants to come to Indiabut is unable to travel back as his passport has been suspended.

Mr Mallya, who is at present in London, made the submission through his counsel before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate in a case lodged for allegedly evading summons in connection with a FERA violation matter.

On July 9, the court had cancelled the exemption from personal appearance granted to him and had directed him to appear before it.

In his application moved through senior advocate Ramesh Gupta, Mr Mallya requested the court that sometime be given so that his appearance can be secured.

The counsel submitted the copy of an email sent by Mr Mallya, stating that his passport was suspended on April 23, 2016 without giving him any opportunity of being heard.

Enforcement Directorate (ED), however, told the court that Mr Mallya is already evading proceedings in several other cases and sought time to reply to the plea moved by him today.

The court has now put up the matter for further hearing on October 4.

In its plea against Mr Mallya filed through prosecutor NK Matta, the ED had also sought issuance of non-bailable warrant against the Chairman of the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines to secure his presence in the ongoing trial of the case, which is at its final stage.