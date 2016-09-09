Vijay Mallya expresses interest to return to India

Mumbai, Sep 09: Vijay Mallya, wanted in India for defaulting on loans for 9,000 crores, has expressed his interest to return to India.

The beleaguered businessman has moved a trial court, seeking to reverse the decision to revoke his passport.
The chief metropolitan magistrate court in Mumbai had last week issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against promoter of defunct airline Kingfisher Airlines Ltd Vijay Mallya and its chief executive Sanjay Agarwal in a case filed by service tax.

The move comes after the Enforcement Directorate issued its second attachment order for assets worth Rs 6,630 crore against beleaguered businessman Vijay Mallya as it seized his farmhouse, flats and FDs in connection with its money laundering case against him and his associates.

