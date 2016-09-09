Vijay Mallya expresses interest to return to India

Mumbai, Sep 09: Vijay Mallya, wanted in India for defaulting on loans for 9,000 crores, has expressed his interest to return to India.

The beleaguered businessman has moved a trial court, seeking to reverse the decision to revoke his passport.

The chief metropolitan magistrate court in Mumbai had last week issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against promoter of defunct airline Kingfisher Airlines Ltd Vijay Mallya and its chief executive Sanjay Agarwal in a case filed by service tax.