Vijay Mallya lashes out at electronic media, says it is inflaming government

New Delhi, Apr 29: Lashing out at the media, and specifically electronic media, fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya has said electronic media is playing a huge role in not just moulding public opinion, but also inflaming the government to a very large extent. “It is important to understand the environment in India today. The electronic media is playing a huge role not just in moulding public opinion but in inflaming the government to a very large extent,” said Mallya. Mallya had built an Indian beer and spirits empire that accounts for half of the country’s formal alcoholic beverages market. He was once an icon for Indian youth, aspiring to escape the constraints of their conservative and traditionally frugal society. His attendance at his United Spirits’ Indian Premier League cricket matches, his ownership of a Formula One racing team, his parties and the models from his annual Kingfisher calendar earned him the nickname “King of Good Times”. Days after the Ministry of External Affairs revoked his passport, it had yesterday said that it has already written to the UK government for the deportation of Vijay Mallya. The businessman is facing legal proceedings for alleged default of loans worth over nine thousand crore rupees from various banks. The Ethics Committee of Rajya Sabha on Monday decided to recommend expulsion of Mallya, however, has given him one week to explain his position.