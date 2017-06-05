Vijay Mallya spotted with Sunil Gavaskar in VIP stand enjoying the India Pak match at Edgbaston.

NEW DELHI,June5: Of the many renowned people that attended the India-Pakistan Champions Trophy match on Sunday, one face was that of absconding Indian businessman Vijay Mallya, who is wanted in the country. Currently out on bail, the founder of the now defunct Kingfisher Airlines was spotted in VIP stand enjoying the match at Edgbaston.

The picture surfaced on Twitter and TOI could not independently verify it. But the fact that he was seen in his trademark white coat and later seen with commentator and former India batsman Sunil Gavaskar. Mallya had the Champions Trophy lanyards – a stadium pass as well as pitch pass.

Mallya, also the former owner of IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore, fled the country in March 2016 after he was exposed as one of the 11 people named in CBI’s charge sheet regarding Kingfisher Airlines’s unpaid loans to IDBI Bank. Mallya owes Indian banks Rs 9,000 crore (with interest) in cases related to embezzlement, debt recovery and foreign exchange transgression.