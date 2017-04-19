Vijay Mallya the loan defaulter: Rise and fall of the King of Good Times
Indian Billionaire Liquor baron and the King of Good Times Vijay Mallya, wanted in India for defaulting on over Rs 8,000 crore in bank loans, was arrested in London by the Scotland Yard Police on Tuesday.
Within hours of his arrest, Vijay Mallya, who has been declared an absconder in India, granted bail by Westminster Magistrate.
Mallya’s wanted in India on charges of financial irregularities and loan default related to his Kingfisher Airlines.
Here is a timeline look up of the fall and fall of the man who was once the King of Good Times:
In 2005
Kingfisher Airlines launched
2007
Kingfisher Airlines acquires Deccan Airlines
November 2010
Banks recast Kingfisher Airlines debt
December 2011
Kingfisher Airlines accounts frozen for non-payment of Rs 70 crore
Mumbai International Airport seeks payment of 90 crore dues
October 2012
Partial lockout at Kingfisher Airlines, staff go on strike
December 31, 2012
Kingfisher Airlines loses flying license
October 2013
Kingfisher Airlines closed down
August 2014
CBI probe against IDBI and Kingfisher Airlines
March 2, 2016
Vijay Mallya flees to UK
April 24, 2016
Vijay Mallya’s passport revoked
May 2, 2016
Vijay Mallya Resigns from Rajya Sabha, a day before ethics committee of the RS was prepared to recommend his expulsion
June 11, 2016
Enforcement Directorate says it has provisionally attached Rs 1,411 crore of Mallya’s assets and properties
November 2016
During bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and British counterpart Theresa May, India asks Britain to extradite 60, including Mallya
September 3, 2016
Enforcement Directorate’s second attachment order for a further Rs 6,630 crore
December 2016
By end of the year, Enforcement Directorate had attached a total of Rs 9,661 crore worth of assets of Mallya and Kingfisher in India
January 23, 2017
CBI arrests former IDBI chairman Yogesh Aggarwal, eight others
January 31, 2017
CBI court issues NBW against Mallya in Rs 720 crore IDBI Bank loan default case
February 10, 2017
India requests UK High Commission for Vijay Mallya’s extradition
March 1, 2017
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley travels to UK, Prime Minister Theresa May breaks protocol to meet him, Mallya’s extradition among issues discussed
April 8, 2017
Vijay Mallya ‘s Kingfisher Villa sold for Rs 73 crore to actor Sachin Joshi
April 18, 2017
Vijay Mallya arrested by Scotland Yard, granted bail