Vijay Mallya the loan defaulter: Rise and fall of the King of Good Times

Indian Billionaire Liquor baron and the King of Good Times Vijay Mallya, wanted in India for defaulting on over Rs 8,000 crore in bank loans, was arrested in London by the Scotland Yard Police on Tuesday.

Within hours of his arrest, Vijay Mallya, who has been declared an absconder in India, granted bail by Westminster Magistrate.

Mallya’s wanted in India on charges of financial irregularities and loan default related to his Kingfisher Airlines.

Here is a timeline look up of the fall and fall of the man who was once the King of Good Times:

In 2005

Kingfisher Airlines launched

2007

Kingfisher Airlines acquires Deccan Airlines

November 2010

Banks recast Kingfisher Airlines debt

December 2011

Kingfisher Airlines accounts frozen for non-payment of Rs 70 crore

Mumbai International Airport seeks payment of 90 crore dues

October 2012

Partial lockout at Kingfisher Airlines, staff go on strike

December 31, 2012

Kingfisher Airlines loses flying license

October 2013

Kingfisher Airlines closed down

August 2014

CBI probe against IDBI and Kingfisher Airlines

March 2, 2016

Vijay Mallya flees to UK

April 24, 2016

Vijay Mallya’s passport revoked

May 2, 2016

Vijay Mallya Resigns from Rajya Sabha, a day before ethics committee of the RS was prepared to recommend his expulsion

June 11, 2016

Enforcement Directorate says it has provisionally attached Rs 1,411 crore of Mallya’s assets and properties

November 2016

During bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and British counterpart Theresa May, India asks Britain to extradite 60, including Mallya

September 3, 2016

Enforcement Directorate’s second attachment order for a further Rs 6,630 crore

December 2016

By end of the year, Enforcement Directorate had attached a total of Rs 9,661 crore worth of assets of Mallya and Kingfisher in India

January 23, 2017

CBI arrests former IDBI chairman Yogesh Aggarwal, eight others

January 31, 2017

CBI court issues NBW against Mallya in Rs 720 crore IDBI Bank loan default case

February 10, 2017

India requests UK High Commission for Vijay Mallya’s extradition

March 1, 2017

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley travels to UK, Prime Minister Theresa May breaks protocol to meet him, Mallya’s extradition among issues discussed

April 8, 2017

Vijay Mallya ‘s Kingfisher Villa sold for Rs 73 crore to actor Sachin Joshi

April 18, 2017

Vijay Mallya arrested by Scotland Yard, granted bail