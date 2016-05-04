Vijay Mallya’s resignation accepted

New Delhi, May 4 : Ending his tenure in the Rajya Sabha, Chairman Hamid Ansari on Wednesday accepted liquor baron Vijay Mallya’s resignation.

Mallya had sent his resignation on Monday.

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday rejected the resignation letter of Vijay Mallya as the Ethics Committee recommended that he should be expelled with immediate effect as an MP.

Mallya, a business tycoon, who is embroiled in a money laundering case, had sent his resignation letter on Monday in a preemptive measure, claiming he is the victim of a media trial, a “lynch mob mentality” and is quitting in “keeping with the highest standards of ethics that any member of Parliament should and ought to emulate”.

However, lawmakers on Wednesday said the letter did not have an original signature, which provides the opportunity to expel Mallyadespite his resignation.

Mallya’s letter was sent to Ethics Committee chair Karan Singh who said the panel unanimously recommends that he be removed “with immediate effect”. The decision has to be endorsed by parliament.

Mallya was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2002 and again in 2010, both as an independent. His current term is set to end onJune 30.

He has been declared a fugitive by India for ignoring orders to meet with banks and investigators who have charged him with laundering the money he had taken as loans for the now defunct Kingfisher Airlines of which he was the chairman.

Mallya flew to London in March. He has denied any wrongdoing and says his various plans of repayment have been turned down by banks, and refutes charges of money laundering.