Vijay Mallya's Twitter account Hacked: Hackers claim to have bank details, baron says will fix it

New Delhi, Dec 09: Liquor baron Vijay Mallyas Twitter account has been hacked and details of his emails, passwords and bank accounts have been posted by a group called Legion

My account has been hacked by some one called Legion who are Tweeting now in my name. Simply ignore. Will fix this (sic), Mallya tweeted.

Outfit called Legion has hacked my e-mail accounts and are blackmailing me!! What a joke, he said in another tweeted.

Following are some of the tweets posted by Legion from Mallyas twitter handle:

Hello We are back with – Vijay mallya’s assets at several banks All known passwords of Mr Mallya.

This is just a partial dump More data will be coming over the course of a few days 😉 We are legion. Do not f*** with us.

Legion will release a list of all documents pertaining to mallya over the course of few days.

More info on Mallyas bank accounts & foreign assets will be published as the investigation is completed in some other matters.


We did not blackmail Mallya, any and all rumours are assumptions and fake! He is creating propaganda.

