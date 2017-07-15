Vijay Nagar police has arrested company  MD who smuggled people for fake jobs in Saudi Arabia

The Vijay Nagar police has arrested the MD of the company that smuggled millions of people in the name of getting jobs in Saudi Arabia during the Haj pilgrimage opening in the Crossing Republic and Indirapuram. Although the victims said that they had arrested the accused, MD Kamlesh Prasad three days earlier and handed them over to the police. Passport, receipt book and papers of 155 people have been recovered from him.

However, the mastermind of the company, Major accused Mazhar Ansari and Riazuddin are still absconding of the police. CO First Manisha Singh told that Kamlesh had told some information about the absconding mastermind, on the basis of which the police is searching for him. Explain that the company had cheated Rs 60 lakhs from more than 500 people in the name of sending the Saudi to Saudi Arabia by opening an office in Indirapuram and Crossing Republic.

CO First Manisha Singh said that in the crossing Republic, she opened a company two months ago in collaboration with two partners, Mazhar Ansari and Riazuddin. During this, Kamlesh was opened in the offices of Indirapuram and Crossing Republic, and accused spread through pamphlets in UP, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand, Haryana and Chhattisgarh.

After this many people had deposited 12500 rupees and their passports in the company. Before going to Saudi, the meeting was decided on July 13 with the people. When the people reached the crossing public on a fixed day, the company’s office was closed. After this, the people caught the company’s MD and handed over to the police. At the same time, the police recovered the passports of the victims till the inquiry by the accused.