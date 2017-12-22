Vijay Rupani to continue as Gujarat Chief Minister

December 22, 2017 | By :
Vijay Rupani to continue as Gujarat Chief Minister.

Gandhinagar/Gujarat, Dec 22: Vijay Rupani will  continue as Gujarat Chief Minister, declared senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley on Friday.

Vijay Rupani was chosen as Legislature party leader and Nitin Bhai Patel was selected as the deputy Legislature party leader in a meeting today. Arun Jaitley addressed the media in Gandhinagar.

Earlier, before the selection there were rumours doing the rounds of current Textiles and I&B Minister Smriti Irani may be asked to don the new role of the Chief Minister of Gujarat. But later she herself denied the reports.

The BJP won 99 seats in the 182 Assembly seats in Gujarat.

Tags:
Related News
Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo troubleshoot 2018 bitter start; Nitin Patel gets his pet portfolio
Vijay Rupani takes oath as Gujarat CM
Gujarat results: Chief Minister Vijay Rupani wins, Deputy CM Nitin Patel trailing
Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani alleges Ahmed Patel has links with ISIS terrorists, Patel refutes charges
GST: Relief for SMEs, PAN no longer mandatory for purchase of jewellery over Rs 50,000
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Vijay Rupani and Jitu Vaghani 
Top