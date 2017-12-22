Vijay Rupani to continue as Gujarat Chief Minister.

Gandhinagar/Gujarat, Dec 22: Vijay Rupani will continue as Gujarat Chief Minister, declared senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley on Friday.

Vijay Rupani was chosen as Legislature party leader and Nitin Bhai Patel was selected as the deputy Legislature party leader in a meeting today. Arun Jaitley addressed the media in Gandhinagar.

Earlier, before the selection there were rumours doing the rounds of current Textiles and I&B Minister Smriti Irani may be asked to don the new role of the Chief Minister of Gujarat. But later she herself denied the reports.

The BJP won 99 seats in the 182 Assembly seats in Gujarat.

Vijay Rupani to be the Legislature party leader: Arun Jaitley #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/le3874RrVj — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2017

Nitin Bhai Patel to be the deputy Legislature party leader #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/RAIOKmNvbR — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2017

Celebration outside BJP Office in Gandhinagar after Vijay Rupani gets elected as the Gujarat Chief Minister again, Nitin Bhai Patel as Deputy CM pic.twitter.com/O7guy5WaaX — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2017