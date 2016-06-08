Vijay Sethupathi and Madonna Sebastian reunite for KV Anand’s film

Chennai, June 8 : Actor Vijay Sethupathi and Madonna Sebastian, who were seen in this year’s Tamil romantic-drama “Kadhalum Kadhandu Pogum”, are joining hands once again for upcoming yet-untitled Tamil film to be directed by K.V Anand.

In a statement, the film’s makers AGS Entertainment confirmed that the two is reuniting for their project.

In the film, Vijay Sethupathi is tipped to be playing a corporate employee.

The project, that also stars actor-filmmaker T. Rajendher in a pivotal role, has already gone on the floors and will be wrapped up in the next five months.

Hip-Hop Aadhi has been roped in to compose the music, while Abi Nandan will crank the camera.