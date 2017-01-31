Vijayawada: Sudanese engineering student murdered by fellow national

Vijayawada, Jan 31: A 25-year-old engineering student from Sudan was found dead in his room at a rented house near Ferry Ghat road, near Vijayawada in the wee hours of Tuesday. The police suspect that he was murdered by his Sudanese roommate following an argument over sharing of the room rent.

The police said that Mahamad Elmgtaba, a second year of BTech (ECE) student at Nova Engineering College in Ibrahimpatnam near Vijayawada was a native of Bahri village of Khartoum State in Sudan. He was living in a rented room near Ferry Ghat, along with his fellow national Al Albdeen Ibrahim Hamed Mahmoud who is in his first year of BTech (ECE).

Over a few days, the roommates had frequent fights over sharing the room rent and following a heated argument on Monday night, Mahmoud stabbed Elmgtaba repeatedly in the abdomen. The victim succumbed to injuries while being shifted to Andhra Hospital of Vijayawada in the early hours of Tuesday and was declared brought dead.

The Ibrahimpatnam police arrested the accused and registered a case for murder.