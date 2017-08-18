Vijaypat Singhania,Raymond founder, unwell with chest pain, locked in court battle with son from leaving him homeless in Mumbai

Mumbai,August18:Raymond founder Vijaypat Singhania, who recently moved the court to prevent his son from leaving him homeless in Mumbai, on Thursday suffered a chest pain and had to be rushed to the hospital, Times of India reported. Doctors at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital told the newspaper that Singhania’s “parameters” were not normal and required immediate attention and investigation.

The report says that troubled textile baron had also undergone a coronary bypass surgery in London in March. Singhania felt severe pain at a South Mumbai club and was rushed around 6.30 pm to the hospital. Singhania, a Padma Bhushan awardee, had filed a case in Bombay high court as he felt “helpless” after his son Gautam’s denial of payments to former’s staff, car, rental money for a home.

As per the lawsuit, a 2007 agreement over redevelopment of J K House till he is given permanent alternate accommodation as its old tenant.

Earlier, Vijaypat had accused Raymond Ltd of not handing over the possession of the house to him despite a number of reminders. Singhania also alleged that his son Gautam is running Raymond like a personal fiefdom.

As per his admission, Vijaypat Singhania now resides in a rented row house in south Mumbai. Apparently, it seems that the Raymond’s man is locking horns with his own son, for a business he himself founded and developed over the years.

He went on to claim that his son is now squeezing him out and is driving him out of everything. Singhania’s lawyer senior advocate Dinyar Madon told the court that the retired business tycoon is now struggling financially. “All his perks – like a car and a driver — have been taken away,” Dinyar Madon was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror. The matter primarily relates to a duplex that Vijaypat Singhania claims has not been handed over to him despite an agreement.