Vikhroli voyeur allegedly films 22-year-old college student on Whatsapp, in her washroom by climbing up the drainpipe
Mumbai,August2:The Vikhroli Parksite police on Sunday arrested a 27-year-old pervert and stalker for allegedly filming a 22-year-old college student in her washroom by climbing up the drainpipe to her third-floor home, and then, circulating the video on WhatsApp. The accused has been identified as Lakhan Mane, a sweeper in the society where the victim lives.
According to the police, Mane would ogle at the girl and had been keeping a watch on her movements and even had her cellphone number. He allegedly was also stalking her daily on Facebook.
The police have charged Mane under relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act, later arresting him and seizing his mobile phone.
