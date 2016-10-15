Vikki Manjhi, Former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi’s grandson arrested for carrying liquor

October 15, 2016

Patna, Oct 15: Former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi’s grandson Vikki Manjhi was arrested by the police on Friday evening for carrying alcohol in his vehicle, reportsIndia Today.

Vikki was coming from Chatra, Jharkhad to his home in Gaya when the police following a tip-off stopped his car and found the bottles of alcohol. Vikki was arrested at Kothwar in Dhobi in Gaya and was being questioned.

He was earlier arrested in connection with murder of his wife in January and has been out in jail.

