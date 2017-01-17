Vikrant proposes to Monalisa, couple’s wedding to be inside Bigg Boss 10 house

New Delhi, Jan 17: In what is a ‘fairytale turning into reality’ for actress and ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Monalisa, she will get married to her boyfriend Vikrant inside the ‘Bigg Boss’ house, sources in the colors channel said.

In the episode of the reality show, to be aired today, Vikrant Singh Rajput stepped inside the Bigg Boss house with a sparkling wedding ring in his hand and wearing heart on his sleeves to propose Mona for marriage. While Vikrant waited in the activity area against a brightly lit romantic backdrop, Bigg Boss asked Mona to go inside without revealing anything much. As Mona stepped inside, she was taken aback by surprise to find Vikrant standing there.

When she asked him the reason of his visit, he went down on his knees, took out the ring and proposed her for marriage. When they both step inside the house, Bigg Boss will make an official announcement about Mona and Vikrant getting married in the house and that the contestants will have to take all the responsibilities as her fellow inmates Amongst the contestants, Lopamudra, Rohan and Manu have been asked to be the ‘ladkiwale’ (brides relatives) while Bani and Manveer are the ‘ladkewale’ (bridegroom’s relatives) Mona and Vikrant will get married tomorrow in the presence of Bigg Boss, housemates, and their loved ones.

Apart from this, Mona’s mother, Vikrant’s sister, their close brief and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Nirahua along with his girlfriend Amrapali will also be a part of the ceremony Sources in the channel said after the makers of the show came up with the idea of getting Mona married to her beau Vikrant Singh Rajput right inside the house, he was elated and on the top of the world, to say the least They said that Mona’s excitement knew no bounds and she instantly agreed.