Village sarpanch in Andhra, seen beating a widowed woman for water tank altercation in Anantpur district

Hyderabad, Feb3:A shameful act hit the headlines after a video started circulating on the internet.

In the video, a sarpanch, along with his two aides, are seen beating a widowed woman mercilessly in the Anantpur district of Andhra Pradesh.

The police arrested village sarpanch Mekala Nagaraju, his follower Chandrasekhar and another person, following a complaint from the 40-year-old victim Sudha and her brother.

#WATCH: Woman beaten by village Sarpanch & his friend in Andhra Pradesh’s Kuderu,as she refused to agree for construction outside her house pic.twitter.com/XLIL2m0bYa — ANI (@ANI_news) February 3, 2017

Nagaraju and Sudha belong to the ruling Telugu Desam Party and are also the members of the local Janmabhoomi committee which works towards the development of the village, according to a Hindustan Times report.

According to Kuderu police sub-inspector V Raju, Sudha raised an objection over the installation of a water tank in front of her residence which was supposed to be located at the sarpanch’s house.

“She picked up an argument with the sarpanch over the relocation of the water tank. An enraged Nagaraju started beating her up and the others joined him,” sub-inspector told Hindustan Times.

PUNISHMENT

The police booked Nagaraju and two others for assaulting a woman with intention to outrage her modesty, assaulting to dishonour a person, and hurting a person without provocation.

They were initially released on bail but were taken back into custody again.