Villages in Punjab Evacuated

New Delhi, Sep 29: Villages in the state of Punjab which share or are within 10 km of the border with Pakistan are being evacuated, reports ANI.

Additional Border Security Forces (BSF) troops have been deployed in the region after the DGMO’s announcement.

According to an official from the district administration, the villages near the Internation Border (IB) have been told to evacuate. The move is made as a result of the surgical strikes conducted by Indian army on terror launchpads along Line of Control (LoC), on Thursday.

Amritsar D C Varun Roojam conducted a meeting to discuss further plan of action regarding the evacuation of the Punjab villages within a 10 km radius from the IB.

Messages were passed to the village sarpanches and local officers to start the process of evacuation within no time.

Border Security Force (BSF) has put the IB on further alert after the surgical strikes has started. BSF had deployed more forces along the border. Restrictions were imposed by BSF on the movement for the evening retreat ceremony.