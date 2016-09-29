Villages in Punjab Evacuated

September 29, 2016 | By :

New Delhi, Sep 29: Villages in the state of Punjab which share or are within 10 km of the border with Pakistan are being evacuated, reports ANI.

Additional Border Security Forces (BSF) troops have been deployed in the region after the DGMO’s announcement.

According to an official from the district administration, the villages near the Internation Border (IB) have been told to evacuate. The move is made as a result of the surgical strikes conducted by Indian army on terror launchpads along Line of Control (LoC), on Thursday.

Amritsar D C Varun Roojam conducted a meeting to discuss further plan of action regarding the evacuation of the Punjab villages within a 10 km radius from the IB.

Messages were passed to the village sarpanches and local officers to start the process of evacuation within no time.

Border Security Force (BSF) has put the IB on further alert after the surgical strikes has started. BSF had deployed more forces along the border. Restrictions were imposed by BSF on the movement for the evening retreat ceremony.
Tags: , ,
Related News
Aadhaar data breach FIR: Amarinder Singh government extends support to protestors
New health insurance scheme for all citizens to be rolled out by Punjab govt, says health minister Brahm Mohindra 
Heavy exchange of fire takes place in Ajnala Sector: Punjab BSF IG
Punjab and Haryana High Court upholds Jat quota Act, stays case till March 2018
Punjab, Haryana back to normal after Ram Rahim riots, reports handed over to Amit Shah: Haryana CM
Ram Rahim Riots: High level meeting begins at Rajnath Singh’s residence
Top