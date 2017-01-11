Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone talk about their offscreen electric chemistry’

NewDelhi , Jan.11 11 : The ‘xXx’ team is set to go! It was a year-long hard-work, anticipations and wait.

Putting an end to all, Deepika Padukone will hit the screens, in India, with her Hollywood debut ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage,’ alongside Vin Diesel, on January 14.

Paramount Pictures recently uploaded a video on their Twitter handle, where Diesel was seen gushing over the 31-year-old leggy lass and their first meeting.

“It was so wonderful to work with Deepika. The first time we met we were doing a test for Furious 7. but when we did do the test, the whole room was buzzing with the electric chemistry that we had. So we knew that sooner or later we would have to get together,” he said.

Vin went all gaga about Deepika and expressed his happiness that the two share an amazing chemistry together.

In middle of the interview, Vin was showed a video message by Deepika and the actor just couldn’t stop blushing! DP asked Vin to share the most beautiful moment he had while filming with her. To this, he said, “I love her so much and we have so much natural chemistry together. All of my moments with her are beautiful. She was going to ‘Fast 7’ and when she came to give test for that everyone in room was like ‘Ahhh….It’s so steamy…They have so much chemistry together.’ It was just a matter of time before we were going to work together. I loved every single moment spent with her.”

When DP asked Vin to talk about his favourite scene with her, he shared, “My love for her can’t be put in words. You will see our scenes together are amazing. We filmed a scene together on the waterfront and that’s my favourite. There is so much heart in it. She is so special. I feel blessed to be a part of her introducing to the whole world because the next global superstar is coming from India.”

So wait for a few days more to experience the ‘electric chemistry,’ in theatres near you! (ANI)