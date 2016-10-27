Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone have natural chemistry in ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’

New Delhi, Oct 27 Hollywood star Vin Diesel, who stars with Deepika Padukone in her debut film ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’, says that he loved working with her and that they have a great chemistry between them.

”I loved every single moment spent with her,” the Hollywood star said in an interview to a TV channel.

”I love her so much and we have so much natural chemistry together. All of my moments with her are beautiful. She was going to Fast 7 and when she came to give test for that everyone in room was like “Ahhh….It’s so steamy…They have so much chemistry together,” the actor said.

Through a video Deepika asked Diesel about the best moment he had with her while shooting for the third installment of the “xXx” franchise and the Hollywood star said a sequence they shot on the water front is his favourite.

“My love for her can’t be put in words. You will see our scenes together are amazing. We filmed a scene together on the water front and that’s my favourite. There is so much heart in it. She is so special. I feel blessed to be a part of her introducing to the whole world because the next global superstar is coming from India,” he said.

He confessed that Deepu is special to him and he wanted to cast her in Fast and Furious. Things did not work out then but he is happy that she is a part of XXX. Things worked out when they agreed to premier xxx in India as per the Deepika’s demands.

“xXx: Return of Xander Cage” is set to hit theatres on January 20, 2017 worldwide. The movie also stars Donnie Yen, Tony Jaa, Nina Dobrev, Rory McCann, Ruby Rose and Samuel L Jackson.