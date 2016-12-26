Is Vin Diesel headed to India in the new year?

Mumbai, Dec 26: The Return of Xander Cage all set to hit theaters in January. You know that.

What you may not know is that Hollywood star Vin Diesel may be in India! That’s what the rumour mills say.

Indian audiences have been particularly excited about the upcoming movie because of Deepika Padukone’s presence.

Earlier this year, the filmmakers released a special trailer that was only for Indian audiences, so it comes as no surprise that rumours about Vin Diesel coming to India have begun to surface.

