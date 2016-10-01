Vinod Sawhny steps down as Reliance Communications CEO

Mumbai, Oct 1 : Vinod Sawhny, CEO, Reliance Communications, has stepped down from his official capacity with effect from September 30, 2016, a regulatory filing by the company said here on Saturday.

“…the company has accepted request of Vinod Sawhny to step down as Chief Executive Officer of the company with effect from September 30, 2016 to enable him and his family to relocate to New Delhi for personal reasons,” the BSE filing said.

“William (Bill) Barney and Gurdeep Singh, who are already working with the company, will function as acting co-CEOs of the company with immediate effect,” it added.