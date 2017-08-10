Violators of Aadhaar authentication norms to be punished: Ajay Bhushan Pandey.

New Delhi, August 10: On Wednesday, Ajay Bhushan Pandey, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) CEO said that due to the authentication problem of Aadhaar and the violators who are against the norms should be punished.

The agency, Unique Identification Authority of India is in-charge for issuing the 12-digit number and told in a report that some activists who doubted Aadhaar removing false beneficiaries as “distorted.” It also said that the activists’ claims targeting Aadhar as statements that are made with “false alerts”.

Ajay Bhushan Pandey said in a e-mailed statement that “Their conclusions emerged from a biased approach that tied misinterpretations to pass the wrong expectations on Aadhaar. Aadhaar was also titled as a technology for the empowerment of people and not as a tool for disapproval.”

As far now, 116 crore people have the 12-digit unique identification number and around 99 percent adults are under it. Ajay Bhushan Pandey said that the Aadhaar Act authorizes that nobody is denied of benefits for the lack of Aadhar. He added that the regulations would cast a power on the agency needing the identification number to enlist its beneficiary and provide the individual with all the benefits till Aadhar is provided to the person.

The Act also arranges the statutory protection to those people cannot authenticate due to worn-out fingerprints or other reasons such as technical faults. Ajay Bhushan Pandey made a clarification that whoever has difficulty in getting the fingerprints authenticated on a machine, that person has the option to give a copy of the Aadhaar card and could receive the benefits till the system is amended. In case, if someone is rejected due to the reason that he does not have Aadhar or is unable to biometrically authenticate, it is a violation of the instructions which are issued by the government and those should be punished.