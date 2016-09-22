Violence in Charlotte continues amid protests over police shooting

Charlotte,Sept22:Violence has erupted in the US city of Charlotte for a second night as protests over the fatal police shooting of a black man spun out of control.

One protester is in a critical condition after a “civilian on civilian” incident, the city said.

Riot police have lined the streets to face off against hundreds of protesters and tear gas has been fired.

Protesters are angry that a 43-year-old man, Keith Lamont Scott, was killed by police on Tuesday.

Police said Mr Scott had been repeatedly told to drop his handgun before he was shot.

But his family dispute that narrative and say he was reading a book.

His death sparked violent protests on Tuesday night, leaving 16 officers injured.

The second night of protests began peacefully but the demonstration was interrupted by gunfire and a man in the crowd was injured. The city initially said he had been killed but then issued a clarification on Twitter.

Image copyright GETTY IMAGES Image caption Protesters taunted police

Protesters then threw bottles and fireworks at the officers, who were lined up in riot gear. Police fired flash grenades and tear gas to repel the crowds.

The use of lethal police force against African Americans has been the subject of nationwide protests across the US for two years.

Another African American, Terence Crutcher, was killed by police in Tulsa on Friday, and officers said on Sunday he had been unarmed.

Police in Charlotte on Wednesday appealed for calm and defended their actions in the death of Mr Scott by insisting he had been repeatedly warned to drop his gun.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney told a news conference Mr Scott first got out of the car with a gun, then got back into his vehicle when officers told him to drop his weapon.

He was shot when he emerged from his car holding his weapon. The police chief was unable to say if Mr Scott had been pointing his weapon at officers.

After her father’s death, Mr Scott’s daughter posted a video on Facebook in which she said her father had been unarmed and reading a book as he waited for the school bus to drop off his son, when he was shot.