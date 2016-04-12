Violence continues in poll-bound West Bengal

Burdwan, Apr. 12: The political violence that marred yesterday’s voting at several places in poll bound West Bengal, continued even after the closing of voting. After the closure of voting hours in the evening on Monday, fresh violence has been reported from many places in Burdwan, Paschim Medinipur and Bankura districts. Clashes broke out late last night at New Egra in Ranigunj between Trinamul Congress, TMC, supporters and BJP activists leaving a number of people injured. A large contingent of Police and Central security forces brought the situation under control. Clashes have also been reported last night and in the wee hours today from Dantan and Keshiari in Paschim Medinipur and Laudoha and Pandaveswar in Burdwan. CPI-M supporters alleged attack by TMC activists at these places during the voting. Some houses were ransacked and one of a local CPI-M leader was burnt by the attackers. TMC has denied all the charges. Police contingents are camping in these areas and other pockets where fresh violence is feared by the administration. Meanwhile, filing of nominations and campaigning for other phases of the six phased polling is on in the state with southern region reeling under severe heatwave. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to come for the third time for campaigning in Bengal this weekend. He will hold two party rallies in Krishna Nagar and Kolkata on Sunday. Congress chief, Sonia Gandhi is coming to Bengal for her first rally of the ongoing assembly elections tomorrow. She will address party rallies at Sujapur in Malda and Murarai in Birbhum. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will chat with people online on her account on a social website tomorrow evening.