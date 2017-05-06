Violence erupt in Kashmir after students protest against security forces

May 6, 2017 | By :
Stone Pelters
Pakistan using 'Jihad' in Jammu and Kashmir for attaining its foreign policy goals

Srinagar, May 6: Clashes broke out on Saturday between protesting students and security forces in Handwara town in north and Pulwama in south Kashmir, the police said.

 Several students have been injured in the clashes which were going on till last reports came in.

Dozens of students from the government higher secondary school in Newa area of Pulwama district staged a protest against the alleged high-handedness of security forces, a police official said.

He said the students were asked by security forces to disperse but they refused, leading to clashes.

The students pelted stones at security forces, who resorted to baton charge and tear smoke shelling, the official said, adding that clashes were going on till the reports last came in.

Similar protests took place in Handwara town of Kupwara district where students of the government degree college clashes with security forces, the official said.

He said the students indulged in stone pelting, prompting the law enforcing agencies to use force.

