Violence in Mathura, but Hema Malini tweets about film shooting

Mumbai, June 3: At a time when Mathura is engulfed by tension following a violent confrontation between the police and encroachers, veteran actress and BJP MP Hema Malini tweeted away about her experience of shooting a film in Mumbai. She later deleted the tweets and expressed empathy with victims in her Lok Sabha constituency.

In tweets that she deleted after her indifference to the Mathura incident was being highlighted, Hema had posted about how convenient it has become to commute from mainland Mumbai to Madh Island — a hotspot for shooting. She even posted photographs from her journey to Madh Island via a motorboat, and expressed hope for an early release of the movie “Ek Thi Rani”, which she is busy shooting for.

After social media users commented on her nonchalance towards the situation in Mathura, she deleted the tweets and instead shared: “I just came back from Mathura and got the news of the violence that has taken place there in which policemen have lost their lives.”

“So so upset by ths news from a place which is so dear to me, Will go there again if my presence is required. My heart goes out to the bereaved,” she added.

Hema also sent out her “heartfelt condolences” to families, “who laid down their lives in the line of duty.”

The actress also appealed to the people of Mathura to “maintain calm” and not get “misguided by violent elements”.

On Thursday, a mob went on rampage after police took action against them for encroaching upon a major part of a government land.

The toll in the Mathura violence rose to 24 on Friday as Superintendent of Police Mukul Dwivedi and others injured in Thursday’s clash between police and encroachers during an anti-encroachment drive, succumbed to their injuries, officials said.

While 250 people have been detained for their involvement in the incident, the city continues to be tense even as heavy police reinforcements have been deployed in the violence hit region.