Violent protest in housing society in Noida against beating up housemaid

Noida,July12:A missing domestic help by one of the residents of a housing society in Noida’s Sector 78, a group of people from a nearby locality entered Mahagun Moderne Wednesday morning. The protesters were reportedly neighbours of the help who was allegedly confined at her employers’ house.

In video footage accessed by The Indian Express, the protesters can be seen entering the society with sticks in their hands. According to reports, they also pelted some buildings with stones.

The incident began at 7 this morning. The protesters also reportedly blocked Dadri-Surajpur-Chhalera (DSC) road at Barola causing traffic to come to a halt near Noida Phase 2 Industrial Area.

“Most of the protesters are domestic helps who are angry that a help has been allegedly beaten up. We are trying to contain the protest,” Superintendent of Police (city) Arun Kumar Singh told Hindustan Times.

A Facebook post identifies the help as 26-year-old Zohra. The post states that Zohra was missing for a day following a tiff with her employer and that she was finally found in the boot of her employer’s car. According to the post, she is currently in hospital undergoing treatment for her wounds.