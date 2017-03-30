Virat Kohli clarifies: ‘Didn’t mean whole Australian team, on good terms with a few

New Delhi, March 30: India skipper Virat Kohli responds to criticism for his post-match comments that ‘he would not ever say again that he is friends with Australian cricketers’.

“My answer at the post-match conference has been blown way out of proportion. I didn’t categorically say the whole Australian team but only a couple of individuals. I continue to be in good terms with few guys I know and who I’ve played with at Banglore Royal Challengers (RCB) and that doesn’t change.”

Yesterday, former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly said it would only be a matter of time before Kohli lets bygones be bygones.

The Indian team accused the Australian team of systematically abusing DRS protocol by discretely seeking a second opinion from the dressing room. Australia skipper Steve Smith was caught on camera using an expletive from the dressing room when Murli Vijay claimed a catch that ended up being given not out.

Australian media has also labeled Virat Kohli “classless” and childish on Wednesday after his provocative comments at the end of a hard-fought but incendiary Test series.

Newspapers laid into the winning captain for saying he no longer counted the Australian players as friends, and they also took umbrage at India’s apparent snub when invited to join the tourists for a beer.