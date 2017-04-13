Virat Kohli fit to play in IPL

April 13, 2017
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli: File Photo

New Delhi, April 13: India skipper Virat Kohli declared fit to play. He had hurt his shoulder in the third Test against Australia. He will play his first match in the IPL tomorrow.

Diving to save a boundary, Kohli injured his shoulder during the Test in Ranchi and missed the deciding fourth Test in Dharamsala that saw India regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

He was also ruled out for the opening phase of IPL 2017.

The BCCI had released a statement then saying that he would be assessed by the boards medical team in the second week of the league to determine if he was ready to play.

Kohli himself announced that he would only return to action if he felt that he was 120 per cent fit.

