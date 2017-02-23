Virat Kohli is the best batsman in the world: Shane Warne

Pune, Feb 23: Former Australian cricketer and spin legend Shane Warne has rated Indian cricketer Virat Kohli who currently captains the national team, as the best batsman in the World.

The former leg-spinner of the Australian National team said that Kohli is a mix of greats like Vivian Richards, Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara.

Shane Warne also hailed Virat Kohli’s aggressive style of captaincy.

“Indian Captain Virat Kohli is one of the number one batsman in the world. It is uncanny how he has scored so many international centuries and so quickly. He has the same pitch of of Viv Richards, he is like Tendulkar or Lara. I am a big fan of Kohli and love watching him. He is a bit of a hybrisd as a captain and aggressive too and I love that about him. He is different,” Shane Warne said during a discussion at SporTale.

Shane Warne declared India as the favourites to win the four-match Test against Australia, but maintained that series will be closer than what people think.

“India are huge favourites in the upcoming series. They have had a remarkable run and are always difficult to beat at home. We won against them in 2004 but after that we have failed to repeat the same. Australia nowadays rely on too few which is a bit of a problem. There is too much reliance on Steve Smith and David Warner and this series will be an opportunity for the others to step up,”

-Shane Warne

“The series is going to be very close than what people think. Australia have to go in with an attacking mindset. This will be the sort of series where you need to attack. There is a risk of being bowled and losing but the best chance is to attack.”

Shane Warne also said that he loved to watching Indian Cricketers Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja bowl in tandem.

“Indian Bowler Ravindra Jadeja usually bowls into the rough which becomes hard to play and Ravichandran Ashwin is the best bowler in the world at present. I love watching Ashwin’s bowling. He has aggression and patience at the same time,” said Shane Warne, who also played in 194 ODI’s.

Talking of the past, Shane Warne added that Former Australian cricketer Mark Taylor was the best captain he played under and that he would have also loved to captain Australia, which he never did.

“I would have loved to captain Australia. I was lucky to have played under couple of big captains. Allan Border was like a father figure but Mark Taylor was the best strategic captain I played under. Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting were some way different,” said Shane Warne.

He concluded by saying that former Indian Captain Sachin Tendulkar and West-Indies cricketer Brian Lara were the best batsmen he bowled to.

In his cricket life Shane Warne scalped 708 wickets in 145 Test matches for Australia.