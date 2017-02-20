Virat Kohli joins Rs 100 Cr club with Puma deal

New Delhi, Feb 20: Virat Kohli has become the first Indian sportsperson to sign a Rs 100-crore endorsement deal with a single brand. The Indian cricket captain has struck an eight-year deal with sports lifestyle brand Puma worth about Rs 110 crore. Kohli is now set to join the likes of Jamaican sprinters Usain Bolt and Asafa Powell, and footballers Thierry Henry and Oliver Giroud – among others – as a global ambassador for the brand.

The unusually long eight-year deal – which could go on to cover the 28-year old’s remaining career with the Indian team – involves a fixed payment and royalty depending on the brand’s business performance.

Kohli will work with the German company to launch a signature line of sports lifestyle products with a special logo and brand identity. Bulk of the endorsement deal, estimated between Rs 12 to 14 crore annually, is locked up in fixed payout.