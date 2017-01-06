Virat Kohli named captain of ODI, T20 squad of India

Mumbai,Jan 6:The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced the squad for Twenty20 and one day internationals against England starting on January 15. Test skipper Virat Kohli has been named the captain for all the formats.

All-rounder Yuvraj Singh, the 2011 World Cup hero, is making a comeback. Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who quit captaincy was named as the specialist wicket-keeper-batsman. Uncapped player Rishabh Pant has been named in the T20 International squad.

The squad was announced by chief selector MSK Prasad.

Among the notable omissions, Ajinkya Rahane has been dropped from the T20 team and Pant replaces him as a batsman who will also be Dhoni’s understudy in limited overs for the time being.

“We know what Mahi is all about, he is a captain by nature, a leader from the front,” Prasad showered accolades on the outgoing captain.

Yuvraj was in splendid form during the Ranji Trophy and scored 672 runs in five games at an average of 84 with a highest score of 260 against Baroda before he took a break due to his marriage.

“We should appreciate how Yuvraj has played. He did extremely well in domestic cricket, which has been appreciated,” Prasad told mediapersons about Yuvraj, who is making a comeback after the World T20 last year.

Prasad said that skipper Kohli spoke to them over Skype and was taken into confidence before selection.

“Virat has spoken to us, he was with us on skype. After discussing, this is the best possible team we could pick.”

Prasad also said that he felt that they have done their best with the team selection.

“This is a fantastic team, we are very clear in our concsience. Whether success or failure, this committee takes the responsibility for it.”

T20 squad

KL Rahul, Mandeep Singh, Virat Kohli (capt), MS Dhoni (wk), Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manish Pandey, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra

ODI squad

KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (Captain), MS.Dhoni, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Yuvraj Singh, Ajinkhya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, R. Jadeja, Amit Mishra, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav.

The meeting for picking the ODI and T20 team for the upcoming series against England started on Friday, after the Lodha panel gave nod to conduct the selection process, in Mumbai.