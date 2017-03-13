Virat Kohli slips to No 4 in Test Rankings for batsmen

Dubai, March 13: Indian Cricket Captain Virat Kohli has slipped to number four spot in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) Test Rankings for batsmen whereas ace off-spinner Ashwin Ravichandran has once again reached the number one spot in the Test Rankings for all-rounders.

In the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings released on Monday, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has gained two spots to reach the second rank for Test batsmen.

The latest ICC rankings, which also take into account performances in the first Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Galle, which the home side won by 259 runs on Saturday, sees Kane Williamson leapfrog.

Kane Williamson, who was number-one ranked for a brief while in November-December 2015, is now on 869 points, 21 points ahead of third-placed Root but a good 67 points adrift of table leader Steve Smith of Australia, who is on 936 points.

Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan has conceded the top spot for all-rounders to India’s Ravichandran Ashwin after having overtaken him earlier this week.

Shakib Al Hasan has dropped 38 points and is now on 403 points, 31 behind Ravichandran Ashwin.

The top 10 of the Player Rankings for Test Bowlers has remained unchanged but Sri Lanka all-rounder Dilruwan Perera has moved up three slots to 14th rank after his five wickets in the Galle Test while Bangladesh spinner Mehedi Hasan’s six wickets have helped him gain four places to reach 36th rank.