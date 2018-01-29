Virat Kohli’s jump after AB de Villiers’ dismissal overtakes his batting

New Delhi, Jan 29: India captain Virat Kohli’s team scripted a historic Test win against South Africa in Johannesburg. Kohli contributed to India’s win with two crucial knocks (54, 41) on an extremely difficult batting surface.

He was praised for his method and character as dealt skillfully with the high-quality South African pacer attack.

“This is one of our sweetest wins,” he said. “This day will be remembered for a long time for us as a team.”

Kohli said India’s performance on a pitch designed to help South Africa’s fast bowlers showed they could win in any conditions.

“We already had the belief but now we have the result to back that as well.”

He said belief in their own ability was crucial.

“If we think about winning Test matches, yes, we will lose some but we will end up winning a lot as well.”

He compared it to a win under Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s captaincy against England at Lord’s in 2014.

“Lord’s was very special because we were playing on a similar sort of pitch,” he said.

The win entrenched India as the world’s number one Test team. If South Africa had completed a 3-0 series sweep they would have drawn level on points with Kohli’s men.

“South Africa played better than us in the first two games so they deserved to win (the series) but we deserved to win this game. But at many moments in the first two games we put them under pressure,” added Kohli.

“We are the number one team in the world and we certainly played like that,” he said.