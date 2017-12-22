Virushka Wedding: Much celebrated marriage in the year 2017

The rumours and speculations about the celebrity stars are one of the hottest items for any media outlet. In 2017, one of the widely discussed and a wedding celebrated by the media was when Cricketer Virat Kohli tied the knot to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma .

A Bollywood-Cricket love saga that was going on for more than three-years, reached a successful end when Virat Kohli wedded Anushka Sharma on 11 December 2017, at Tuscany, a city of Italy.

After the marriage was held in Italy, Social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook filled with pictures of the wedding.

Earlier, this year in an interview with Aamir Khan, Kohli expressed his love and fondness for Anushka.

In the past, Virat Kohli had often said how Anushka had made him a more matured person and has lauded her presence in his life. The two started dating after meeting during the shooting of a TV Commercial. Kohli has since been virtually unstoppable.

What further caught the attention of all was when team India arrived at the Mumbai airport from its South Africa tour in January 2014. Instead of going with rest of the team to the designated hotel, Virat went to Anushka’s apartment. In fact, the actress herself had sent her car to receive him at the airport.

All these times the paparazzis’ continued to chase the duo to fill their gossip columns and most of the time they were successful at it.

While these two lovebirds did not accept being in a relationship with each other initially, this did not stop them from missing out on an opportunity to spend time together. Anushka went to New Zealand in February 2014, and the Indian cricket team was also there for a tournament. They both were seen strolling around the city hand in hand, and very much in love.

Later in the year, Virat gave a surprise visit to Anushka in Sri Lanka, where she was busy shooting for Bombay Velvet. He also visited her on her 26th birthday in Udaipur, where she was shooting for the movie, PK.

They made their first public appearance in October 2014, where the two went to watch an Indian Super League game together.

Although so many appearances together had left no one in doubt, the final acceptance from the couple came quite interestingly. After achieving a milestone in a match against Sri Lanka in November 2014, Virat blew a flying kiss towards Anushka, who was among the spectators.

In the same month, Virat even admitted to his relationship with Anushka at an event, and said: “Whatever is there is out in the open, I have nothing to hide.”

Anushka also accepted their relationship and gave a similar statement at another event. The actress said: “We are not hiding anything. We are being two normal young people in a relationship.”

After dating for almost 4 long years, the couple finally got hitched in a secret ceremony on December 11, 2017, in Tuscany, Italy. It was an intimate Hindu Wedding attended by the close family and friends of Virat and Anushka. Both Anushka and Virat wore Sabyasachi outfits on their D-day and looked flawless.

The history of love stories between cricket star and Bollywood stars not a new thing. Sharmila Tagore – Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, has written names in the Bollywood-Cricket Love Story by Songita Bijlani-Azharuddin, Nina Gupta-Vivian Richards, Kim Sharma-Yuvraj Singh, Isha Sharwani-Zaheer Khan and many others. But, out of them the love saga of Virat and Anushka attracted much more people.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma-The couple has been a favorite of the masses in the year 2017 and has dominated headlines ever since they started dating back in 2013. Can they continue to catch the News headlines over the upcoming years also?