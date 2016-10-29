On Visakhapatnam ODI, Team India proudly don mother’s’ name on jerseys

Visakhapatnam, Oct.29 (ANI): For the first time in the history of the international cricket, the Indian team were seen wearing their mother’s names on the back of their jerseys during the fifth-ODI against New Zealand here on Saturday.

As the match started, skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was the first one seen bearing his mother’s name when he went ahead for the series-decider toss.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, the 35-year-old admitted that it was indeed a very emotional moment for them to represent their mother’s name on a public platform.

“We are quite used to having the surnames from the Dad’s side, and what’s important is to appreciate the stuff that Mothers have done for us. It’s a very emotional connect and it’s good that it is put on a public platform. I would like to request the whole of India keeps this in mind every day and appreciate them every day,” Dhoni said.

The five-match series is currently levelled at 2-2 following India’s 19-run defeat against the Kiwis in the third match in Ranchi.